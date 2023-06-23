Those interested are asked to look out for the ‘Chatter & Natter’ table every Friday at the Pavilion café in Carlisle Park between 10.30am and noon.

Richard was among the winners at last year’s Caring UK Awards as the judges were impressed with the way he, with support from other staff members, engages the residents at Riverside House in Low Stanners.

He said: “A Chatter & Natter table brings people together and everyone is invited!”

Richard Dobinson is raising awareness that Chatty Café Scheme is running in Morpeth.

The scheme is the brainchild of Alexandra Hoskyn, who founded it after a miserable day at a supermarket café with her infant son where she noticed that no-one was talking to each other. She found that by simply putting ‘Chatter & Natter’ signs on tables in cafés, it created a space for people to talk.