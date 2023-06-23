News you can trust since 1854
Chatty Café Scheme comes to Morpeth with award winner Richard Dobinson joining the team

Volunteer Richard Dobinson has joined the Morpeth branch of the national Chatty Café Scheme, which aims to reduce loneliness by getting people talking.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 11:24 BST

Those interested are asked to look out for the ‘Chatter & Natter’ table every Friday at the Pavilion café in Carlisle Park between 10.30am and noon.

Richard was among the winners at last year’s Caring UK Awards as the judges were impressed with the way he, with support from other staff members, engages the residents at Riverside House in Low Stanners.

He said: “A Chatter & Natter table brings people together and everyone is invited!”

Richard Dobinson is raising awareness that Chatty Café Scheme is running in Morpeth.Richard Dobinson is raising awareness that Chatty Café Scheme is running in Morpeth.
The scheme is the brainchild of Alexandra Hoskyn, who founded it after a miserable day at a supermarket café with her infant son where she noticed that no-one was talking to each other. She found that by simply putting ‘Chatter & Natter’ signs on tables in cafés, it created a space for people to talk.

For more information, go to https://thechattycafescheme.co.uk

