Special public benches have been installed in 12 key locations around Amble.

The ‘Chatty Benches’ initiative was made possible by a successful grant application by Warkworth Harbour Commission to the National Lottery Community Fund.

As their name suggests, the purpose of the Chatty Benches is to help people within the Amble community overcome loneliness or feelings of isolation.

Maurice Burnett, chairman of Warkworth Harbour Commission, explains: “Amble is a busy, attractive small port with a rapidly expanding population and now a popular tourist destination.

King Edwin Primary School pupils at one of the new Chatty Benches.

"As with many communities, amongst the bustling shopping streets, colourful quayside and cafes there are still folk who experience loneliness.

“The purpose of these benches is to offer places to sit and chat to passers-by and enjoy the bonnie surroundings of Amble.

"The harbour and quaysides are considered by many as the heart of the town and the Harbour Authority want to play their part in supporting the local community as well as running this trust port.

"I am delighted that we have successfully secured funding and made this venture possible. Already they are popular with young and old.”

In the past, a wall on the corner at the top of Queen Street, known locally as the ‘Lazy Dyke’, served the same purpose.

Chatty Benches are now in place: on the harbour frontage, the Braid picnic site, Amble town square, James Calvert Spence College, King Edwin Primary school, Amble Links Primary School, Dolphin Court, St Oswald’s Court and at the Welfare Park.

