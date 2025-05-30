Chatty Benches installed in Amble thanks to lottery funding

By Ian Smith
Published 30th May 2025, 11:07 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 11:09 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Special public benches have been installed in 12 key locations around Amble.

The ‘Chatty Benches’ initiative was made possible by a successful grant application by Warkworth Harbour Commission to the National Lottery Community Fund.

As their name suggests, the purpose of the Chatty Benches is to help people within the Amble community overcome loneliness or feelings of isolation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maurice Burnett, chairman of Warkworth Harbour Commission, explains: “Amble is a busy, attractive small port with a rapidly expanding population and now a popular tourist destination.

King Edwin Primary School pupils at one of the new Chatty Benches.King Edwin Primary School pupils at one of the new Chatty Benches.
King Edwin Primary School pupils at one of the new Chatty Benches.

"As with many communities, amongst the bustling shopping streets, colourful quayside and cafes there are still folk who experience loneliness.

“The purpose of these benches is to offer places to sit and chat to passers-by and enjoy the bonnie surroundings of Amble.

"The harbour and quaysides are considered by many as the heart of the town and the Harbour Authority want to play their part in supporting the local community as well as running this trust port.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I am delighted that we have successfully secured funding and made this venture possible. Already they are popular with young and old.”

In the past, a wall on the corner at the top of Queen Street, known locally as the ‘Lazy Dyke’, served the same purpose.

Chatty Benches are now in place: on the harbour frontage, the Braid picnic site, Amble town square, James Calvert Spence College, King Edwin Primary school, Amble Links Primary School, Dolphin Court, St Oswald’s Court and at the Welfare Park.

The project was made possible thanks to the National Lottery Players

Related topics:National Lottery Community Fund

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice