Chartered accountancy and business advisory firm UNW has chosen HospiceCare North Northumberland as its charity of the year.

Serving a population of over 65,000 people, the hospice provides end-of-life care to individuals suffering from life-limiting conditions, as well as bereavement counselling and specialist dementia services.

Newcastle-based UNW has previously raised over £125,000 for charities, including £26,000 for blood cancer support group Bright Red in the past two years.

Anne Hallowell, Audit and Assurance partner at UNW, said: “We are delighted that our colleagues have chosen to support Hospice Care North Northumberland as UNW’s latest charity of the year.

"We always seek to support a local charity that resonates with our people, and this year is no different, with the hospice having provided support to members of our team recently. It is always good to have a personal connection and to be able to see that our contribution can really make a difference in the region.

“We are all extremely excited to be working with HospiceCare North Northumberland over the next 12 months, with both fundraising and voluntary activities, starting off with our three summits challenge in September.”

Chris Orife, CEO of HospiceCare North Northumberland, said: “HospiceCare North Northumberland is delighted to have been selected as UNW’s Charity of the Year.

"We recognise that being chosen for this partnership was as a result of an employee nomination following care our Hospice provided to a family member. This gives us a welcome endorsement regarding the value of the care we provide for people in North Northumberland.

“It costs the hospice £1.3 million to provide nursing care to people in their own homes at end of life, and to provide dementia nursing care, daily support to patients and families, and to provide bereavement support and counselling. We receive £46,000 from the NHS. The remainder of our costs are generated via fundraising, legacies, our 4 charity shops, applications to trusts and grant funding.

“The money raised by UNW will help enable our nurses, support workers, counsellors and our amazing team of volunteers to continue to provide quality care to people across North Northumberland at the end of life or following diagnosis with a life limiting illness.”