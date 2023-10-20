A deceptively spacious three-bedroom property in the village of Lowick has become available.

The three-bedroom detached cottage has character and charm, with many of the original features being retained.

Lindisfarne Cottage would make a lovely family or retired home. It would also make an ideal holiday home.

With different garden areas in which to enjoy outside living, the interior of the cottage includes a generous lounge with a beamed ceiling and an inglenook fireplace with a log burning stove, a well appointed kitchen and cream shaker units with appliances, and a dining room that has double French doors to the side garden and four windows, making it a bright airy room.

There is plenty of space in the bedrooms and bathrooms, and the property has full double glazing and electric heating.

It is on the market with Aitchisons Property Centre in Berwick for offers over £295,000. Online viewing.

1 . Lindisfarne Cottage 1 The three-bedroom detached cottage has character and charm, with many of the original features being retained. Photo: RightMove Photo Sales

2 . Lindisfarne Cottage 2 The property is on the market with Aitchisons Property Centre in Berwick for offers over £295,000. Photo: RightMove Photo Sales

3 . Lindisfarne Cottage 3 The generous lounge has a beamed ceiling and an inglenook fireplace with a log burning stove. Photo: RightMove Photo Sales