Charlie puts his best foot forward to be part of Morpeth drama group's play
A woman who is making her debut in the role of producer for a Morpeth drama group has convinced her husband to resume acting after 53 years for its latest play this month.
After being present to support Sharon Saint-Lamont, Charlie was not only roped into reading through a part in the play – but he secured it by the end of the evening.
Sharon makes her bow as producer of the St George’s Community Players when they tackle Matthew Barber’s adaptation of ‘The Enchanted April’ from the novel by Elizabeth von Arnim.
Performances in St George’s Church Hall will run from Thursday, November 24 to Saturday, November 26, with curtain up at 7.30pm.
Sharon said: “After playing the part of the ‘Fat King Melon’ as a teenager, Charlie decided that acting was not for him.
“But a few weeks ago, I convinced him he should step into the role of Mr Anthony Wilding in our production – and he accepted.”