After being present to support Sharon Saint-Lamont, Charlie was not only roped into reading through a part in the play – but he secured it by the end of the evening.

Sharon makes her bow as producer of the St George’s Community Players when they tackle Matthew Barber’s adaptation of ‘The Enchanted April’ from the novel by Elizabeth von Arnim.

Performances in St George’s Church Hall will run from Thursday, November 24 to Saturday, November 26, with curtain up at 7.30pm.

St George’s Community Players cast photo, with Charlie second from the left in the back row.

Sharon said: “After playing the part of the ‘Fat King Melon’ as a teenager, Charlie decided that acting was not for him.