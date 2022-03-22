Charity's £50k boost for Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

WATBus Community Transport is one of 93 organisations across the county to be awarded funding from the Platinum Jubilee Fund, which has been launched by The National Lottery Community Fund to celebrate 70 years of Her Majesty The Queen’s reign.

WATBus will use the £50,000 grant to provide transport to destinations throughout Northumberland and the surrounding areas allowing guided cycling activites for families, recruitment of volunteers and also working in partnership with Vison Northumberland (formally know as Northumberland County Blind Association) to provide trips to places of interest visited by Queen Elisabeth II during her reign.

Karen Cox, project coordinator at WATBus, said: “We are delighted to receive The Queens Platimum Juiblee Fund award, this will enable us to provide free family cycle rides and outings for people with visual difficulties helping to keep people connected and less isolated.

“We are looking forward to working with Vison Northumberland and the people they support across Northumberland.

“We would like to thank the National Lottery players who help to make projects like this possible.”

Julie Boyack, CEO of Vison Northumberland, said: “Vision Northumberland are delighted to be working with Watbus on the Jubilee Project.

"Visually impaired people have been especially effected by isolation during the last two years, many still haven’t been out during this time.

“This project is a fantastic opportunity to get people back out into local community, socialise, have fun and celebrate the Queens Jubilee.”

The Platinum Jubilee weekend – June 2 to 5 – will also be celebrated with The Big Jubilee Lunch.

Blondel Cluff CBE, Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “This Platinum Jubilee year is a special moment for the nation and, thanks to National Lottery players, many more people will have the opportunity to come together and celebrate.

“Charities and good causes we support will help capture community spirit and pride during this historic, celebratory year, enabling people to prosper and thrive in 2022 and beyond.”