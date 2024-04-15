Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The branch organised the activity in December in aid of Barnabas Safe & Sound. It was fully booked, and well supported by the Morpeth community.

Barnabas was delighted to hear that a total of £1,013.86 had been raised on the day through tickets, raffles and other games which took place on the journey.

Now, the charity has received an additional boost with thanks to the team at Hays – they have received matched funding from the company, increasing the total raised to £2027.72.

The Hays Travel Morpeth team with the cheque to present to Barnabas Safe & Sound.

Gill Monaghan of Barnabas Safe & Sound said: “Community partnerships such as ours with Hays Travel mean so much.

“At a time when youth services are being cut and funding is so difficult to secure, it has never been more important for people to get on board and support local charities so they can continue to deliver their services.

“We are so grateful to Hays and to all those who supported the trip.”

Vicky McCreedy, of Hays Travel Morpeth, said “At Hays Travel, it is one of our priorities to support charities and community groups who work with children and young people, offering them opportunities to promote well-being and positive mental health.

“After much research, we selected Barnabas Safe & Sound as our chosen charity for the work they do with young people in Morpeth and surrounding areas.”