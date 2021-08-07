Charity vows to carry on final wish of woman who lost her life to skin cancer

Julie Goring (right) with the founder of Melanoma Me, Kerry Rafferty

Washington-based Melanoma Me is hosting the event in memory of Julie Goring, from Widdrington, Northumberland, who passed away from skin cancer earlier this year, aged just 39.

Julie became a user of Melanoma Me in February 2020 shortly after being diagnosed with skin cancer and used the charity for vital support while undergoing a number of treatments.

Sadly, treatment proved unsuccessful and Julie passed away in July this year, leaving behind the great friends she made at Melanoma Me and her son, Jordan.

Julie (middle) with other members of The Melanoma Me Foundation

Julie, who was a carer before her diagnosis, became integrated in the Melanoma Me family during her treatment and one of her final wishes for more awareness to be raised around the dangers of melanoma and skin cancer.

Founder of Melanoma Me, Kerry Rafferty said: “Everyone who ever met Julie at the charity fell in love with her. She was such a funny, caring and enigmatic person that we are all truly blessed to have had in our lives. There is a Julie shaped hole in all of our hearts now and she will be sadly missed.

“We are doing a summer Fayre family fundraiser event for Melanoma-Me Foundation in memory of Julie to raise vital funds for the charity to continue to raise awareness and offer support to the community.”

The event will feature a number of activities including singers, dancers, a brass band, market stalls and Disney characters.

CEO of Melanoma Me, Kerry Rafferty

During the event, the Melanoma Me charity will also unveil a memorial bench in honour of Julie.

The Melanoma Me Foundation provides vital support to people in the North East who have been affected by melanoma and skin cancer and aims to raise awareness of the potentially deadly disease across the community from workplaces to the beauty industry.

The Melanoma Me summer fayre family fundraiser will be taking place this Sunday August 8 at Newtown Industrial Estate, Birtley, and all money raised will go towards supporting the work of The Melanoma Me Foundation.