Charity volunteers pay their respects to the Queen

Elizabeth Bruin and Denise Lody, who help out at Brainbox, wrote in the book of condolence at Holy Trinity Church in Berwick on Monday.

They also placed flowers in tribute to the Queen outside Berwick Barracks.

Brainbox supports children and young people, and their families, who have acquired brain injuries, neurological conditions or who are neurodiverse.

Elizabeth Bruin and Denise Lody, volunteers at Brainbox, write in the book of condolence at Holy Trinity Church.

