Charity volunteers pay their respects to the Queen
Two volunteers at a charity that runs a Berwick drop-in paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II earlier this week.
By Andrew Coulson
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 6:10 pm
Updated
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 6:10 pm
Elizabeth Bruin and Denise Lody, who help out at Brainbox, wrote in the book of condolence at Holy Trinity Church in Berwick on Monday.
They also placed flowers in tribute to the Queen outside Berwick Barracks.
Brainbox supports children and young people, and their families, who have acquired brain injuries, neurological conditions or who are neurodiverse.
Most Popular
It has been running a Berwick drop-in Berwick since 2017 – currently the second Monday of each month at Northern View.