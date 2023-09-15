Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fishermen’s Mission is the UK’s only charity dedicated solely to supporting fishermen and their families. It was founded in 1881 after the Eyemouth fishing disaster, where 189 fisherman lost their lives by drowning during a severe storm.

Over the past 140 years, it has provided a wide variety of much-needed services ranging from 24-hour emergency support to financial and emotional support for both fisherman and their families – and helping with general health and well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Schwarz, a Mission Area Officer who works to support retired and current fishermen, and their families, operates from all areas between Tranent in Scotland down to Amble.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eyemouth fishing disaster.

She said: “The fishermen at the moment, they're going through a really hard time.

“We've worked with local ministers, we do funeral services ourselves, we've got our own citizens advice bureau where we do things like benefit checks and debt relief. We also have our links to the mental health services Shout and Inspire, where we offer free counselling. It's just huge, just absolutely massive.”

Part of her job is liaising with other communities to raise awareness and holding charity events, with one coming up at the Eyemouth Community Centre on October 20 where the Reston Concert Band and the Eyemouth Fisherman’s Choir will be putting on an evening performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the money raised will go towards providing support to communities in Donna’s mission area, which for Northumberland includes areas like Beadnell, Holy Island, Craster, Seahouses and Amble.

The Fishermen's Mission works with the community in supporting fishing families.

In memory of the Eyemouth disaster, a remembrance day is held each year to remember those that lost their lives at sea, but also to celebrate the lives of families that have continued to work at sea.

In keeping with this tradition, and to continue growth in educating people about fishing, Donna is looking to introduce The Fishermen’s Mission into schools to both generate an interest for children to consider fishing as a potential employment opportunity when they are older and to bring fishermen in to schools to educate children on live crab and lobster, nets and the purpose of The Fishermen’s Mission.

Donna is hoping to spread the word to schools for an annual non-uniform day in order to raise funds for the fishermen and their families around the anniversary of the Eyemouth disaster. Port Seton Community Centre and Cockenzie Primary School are on board so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna added: “I'd also want to give some of that money back to the communities, maybe something towards a defibrillator machine as well as some money going into the ports for the fishermen.”

Donna Schwarz, the Mission Area Officer from Tranent to Amble.

The Fishermen’s Mission raises its funds itself, and works hard with the community to do so.

“Everything that we raise comes from fundraising events that we do. It comes from donations. It comes from legacies. It comes from attending events where we sell our merchandise or supporters provide things to sell on stalls,” Donna explained.

For more information on The Fishermen’s Mission’s work, to donate, or volunteer, visit their website.