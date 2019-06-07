Charity seeks volunteers to help visitors to prison

A charity which supports more than 125,000 visitors to North East prisons each year is seeking new volunteers to help families and children of prisoners at HMP Northumberland.

Nepacs has worked across the region for more than 135 years to help support a positive future for prisoners, their friends and families.

It has a team of volunteers working across the North East, but is particularly keen to recruit more volunteers at HMP Northumberland, a category C prison which caters for male offenders.

The Northumberland prison visits team is looking for people who have a few hours to volunteer on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday each week, to help families on the day they visit a loved one in prison.

Help is neededbooking people in for a visit, serving refreshments and in the children’s play areas.

Emma Price, Nepacs’ volunteer coordinator, said: “The impact of imprisonment on children and families can be devastating, which is why we feel it is important to support them every step of their journey – from the courts, during the time their loved one is in prison and prior to release.

“Our team of volunteers are dedicated to helping prisoners’ families and children across the North East, but we are looking for more volunteers to join our team and help us to offer the best support possible during what is an extremely difficult time for families.”

For details of all volunteer opportunities with Nepacs, visit www.nepacs.co.uk or email volunteering@nepacs.co.uk