A wood-fired pizza oven is now benefiting people in the community after a family-run Italian restaurant became the latest eatery to team up with mental health charity Blyth Star Enterprises.

Davanti Italia in Whitley Lodge has signed a deal with The Woodfuel Centre, a Community Interest Company operating on behalf of Blyth Star, for the supply and delivery of the air-dried virgin hardwood it needs to make its famous Neapolitan style pizzas.

Providing vocational training and sheltered work experience for people with complex mental health needs and learning disabilities, The Woodfuel Centre is first and foremost a social care day service that has been designed to reflect – as closely as possible – a real workplace setting.

The management team at Davanti Italia stumbled across The Woodfuel Centre while researching online for local woodfuel suppliers.

From left, service users Harvey and Shane, Neil Hedley and Raimondo Armas.

“We were very specific in what we were looking for for our pizza oven,” said Joshua Giacomini, manager at Davanti Italia.

“We understand the importance of good quality firewood to keep our ovens hot. We didn’t realise at first that The Woodfuel Centre was linked with a charity, we just thought that the product was perfect for what we needed it for, but when we learned more about the set up and met and made friends with some of the service users, we loved it even more.

“It’s a really great enterprise and we’re very happy to be involved.”

Serving around 1,500 customers per week – the majority of whom order the pizzas prepared by the restaurant’s renowned pizza chef, Raimondo Armas – Davanti Italia is currently using up to half a tonne of air-dried logs per week to keep its wood fired oven at an optimum temperature of 450 degrees Celsius.

Raimondo Armas, pizza chef at Davanti Italia.

Neil Hedley, manager at The Woodfuel Centre, said: “We take huge pride in the quality of our logs and kindling and work hard to maintain our Woodsure ‘Ready to Burn’ status year after year, which means that our hardwood has to be below 20% moisture content.

“Our service users really enjoy getting out and about into the community to help make deliveries. It benefits their sense of well-being and purpose – which in turn is positive for their mental health, which is what Blyth Star is all about.”