Charity launches glamping experience for families with help of 'SAS: Who Dares Wins' contestant
A charity which delivers outdoor learning sessions for children, including those with disabilities, has launched a glamping experience to help families thrive and relax in the great outdoors.
Clarty Commandos – Outdoor Learning for All, unveiled its new attraction during a special opening event on June 22, attended by Nadine Harkness, from hit show ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’.
The glamping experience is located at Clarty Commandos' woodland base at Howick and features a six-person tipi and a four-person bell tent, which give campers many of the luxuries from home.
Mark Laird, who runs the charity, explained the reason for adding the glamping experience, which has been boosted by a generous £500 donation from Alnwick and District Round Table.
He said: "We've delivered outdoor learning sessions, including: forest school, environmental science, bushcraft, and survival, successfully to children of all abilities, engaging with schools and colleges from Country Durham to the Scottish Borders at our Howick Hall site for 18 months.
"We feel we have the skills and infrastructure to take our outdoor journey to the next level.
"As we believe in progression, building confidence, improving skills, eradicating anxiety – all areas we've had huge success in with children. We'd like to invite adults and families, who may have a broad spectrum of behavioural problems, anxiety, depression, PTSD and loneliness, for example, to our glamping experience.
"It's good to talk and there's no better way than to unload around a campfire with like-minded people."
Mark explained rather than throw you in the deep end with a wild wilderness camp, they like visitors to progress at their own speed. Maybe even trying the glamping experience, where you'll have all the comforts of home, enjoy nature in a non-judgemental environment and with a choice of activities from yoga to forest bathing, which are totally amazing, soul-cleansing activities.Nadine Harkness was the perfect person to help launch the glamping experience. Not only is she an outdoor expert, but she runs her own charity called Speak Out Loudly, in West Lothian.
Nadine said that she will collaborate with Clarty Commandos and Clair McIntosh, from Northumberland Domestic Abuse Service, to deliver a wide range of activities for their service users in the future.