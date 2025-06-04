A sporting fundraiser later this month will once again bring people together in memory of a much-loved Morpeth man.

Unbeknown to his family and friends, Glenn Dixon was masking mental health problems and he took his own life in November 2018 at the age of 32. He was someone who went out of his way to help others, but felt unable to share his own problems.

His friends teamed up to act for good in the aftermath of that fateful day. A charity walk from Newcastle to Glasgow, in collaboration with Celtic FC’s Foundation, in aid of Glenn’s beloved football team and its charitable arm was a huge success.

And the now annual charity football match, with this year’s event to take place on Saturday, June 14, will once again bring his friends and loved ones together to smile, share good times and enjoy the legacy of his enduring spirit.

Charity football match organisers and representatives of the good causes. The teams will once again be playing for the ‘For Glenn Trophy’.

With two versions of the game – a Morpeth Town side made up of his friends against a Tyneside Irish squad – already successfully played out at Morpeth’s Craik Park, this time promises to be just as poignant as more than 100 people gather to show their affection for Glenn’s memory and raise vital funds for the Tyneside and Northumberland MIND charity and the Celtic FC Foundation.

Both charities expressed their thanks to those organising the event, notably Chris Brown who plays an important role pulling it all together.

Tyneside and Northumberland MIND chief executive Alex Wilson said: “We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of Chris Brown, the players, Richard and Jill Dixon, and everyone involved in organising and supporting the charity football match in memory of Glenn Dixon.

“Funds raised from this annual memorial match help support our mental health services throughout the local area, including our Support Line, and listening and counselling services, but it is about more than just raising funds – this annual partnership helps Tyneside and Northumberland MIND amplify our message, breaking down stigma and ensuring that more people know where to turn for help.”

Entry to the match, which is once again being held at Craik Park, is free. Kick-off is 12.30pm.

The clubhouse will be open and there will also be a pizza van and ice cream truck at the ground.