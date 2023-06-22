Jill Dixon with son Glenn.

The participants in the ‘For Glenn Trophy’ fixture at Craik Park on Saturday, 7pm start, will be hoping to net a decent total for Tyneside and Northumberland Mind.

Unbeknown to his family and friends, Glenn Dixon was masking mental health problems and he took his own life in November 2018 at the age of 32. The Celtic FC fan was someone who went out of his way to help others, but felt unable to share his own problems.

Since then, his family and friends have been helping to raise awareness of mental health and funds for related causes.

Richard Dixon with son Glenn and the Glenn Dixon Memorial Match trophy.

In August 2019, a 150-mile walk from the Tyneside Irish Centre in Newcastle to Celtic Park in Glasgow received a lot of coverage and raised in the region of £25,000 for Tyneside and Northumberland Mind and the Celtic FC Foundation.

Glenn’s mother, Jill, said: “Glenn did not feel able to reach out when he was in trouble.

“It’s easier for people to say they have a physical illness. It’s harder for them to say they need help for mental health problems – and yet there should be no distinction between the two.

“If we can try and prevent even one other person from taking their life and get them to seek help, then these fundraisers will be worth it.

“Post Covid restrictions, Glenn’s friends have played a charity game and several of them joined us on the Lost Hours Walk raising money for the Campaign Against Living Miserably.

“As for the event on Saturday, Chris Brown has organised the whole thing in conjunction with Tyneside No. 1 Celtic Supporters Club based at the Tyneside Irish Centre, which has commissioned a trophy in Glenn’s name. The two teams will be made up of Glenn’s friends and supporters from the club.

“One of the members, Shane Stephenson, has covered the pitch costs. Tyneside Irish FC have provided the kits and the officials have kindly offered their time for free.”

The bar will be open throughout and The Gourmet Burger Van will be in attendance, with live music provided by Adrian Scarlett.