News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Charity football match for good cause will be in memory of Morpeth man Glenn Dixon

A sporting fundraiser at the weekend will once again bring people together in memory of a much-loved Morpeth man.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:52 BST- 2 min read
Jill Dixon with son Glenn.Jill Dixon with son Glenn.
Jill Dixon with son Glenn.

The participants in the ‘For Glenn Trophy’ fixture at Craik Park on Saturday, 7pm start, will be hoping to net a decent total for Tyneside and Northumberland Mind.

Unbeknown to his family and friends, Glenn Dixon was masking mental health problems and he took his own life in November 2018 at the age of 32. The Celtic FC fan was someone who went out of his way to help others, but felt unable to share his own problems.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since then, his family and friends have been helping to raise awareness of mental health and funds for related causes.

Richard Dixon with son Glenn and the Glenn Dixon Memorial Match trophy.Richard Dixon with son Glenn and the Glenn Dixon Memorial Match trophy.
Richard Dixon with son Glenn and the Glenn Dixon Memorial Match trophy.
Most Popular

In August 2019, a 150-mile walk from the Tyneside Irish Centre in Newcastle to Celtic Park in Glasgow received a lot of coverage and raised in the region of £25,000 for Tyneside and Northumberland Mind and the Celtic FC Foundation.

Glenn’s mother, Jill, said: “Glenn did not feel able to reach out when he was in trouble.

“It’s easier for people to say they have a physical illness. It’s harder for them to say they need help for mental health problems – and yet there should be no distinction between the two.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If we can try and prevent even one other person from taking their life and get them to seek help, then these fundraisers will be worth it.

“Post Covid restrictions, Glenn’s friends have played a charity game and several of them joined us on the Lost Hours Walk raising money for the Campaign Against Living Miserably.

“As for the event on Saturday, Chris Brown has organised the whole thing in conjunction with Tyneside No. 1 Celtic Supporters Club based at the Tyneside Irish Centre, which has commissioned a trophy in Glenn’s name. The two teams will be made up of Glenn’s friends and supporters from the club.

“One of the members, Shane Stephenson, has covered the pitch costs. Tyneside Irish FC have provided the kits and the officials have kindly offered their time for free.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bar will be open throughout and The Gourmet Burger Van will be in attendance, with live music provided by Adrian Scarlett.

For more information and to make a donation if you are unable to attend the game, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/forglenn2023

Related topics:Morpeth