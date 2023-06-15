Charity clay shoot on Duke of Northumberland estate raises over £100,000
A spectacular sporting clay pigeon shoot has raised over £100,000 in aid of three charities.
The event, organised by Eskdale Shooting Services, took place at the Duke of Northumberland’s Burncastle Estate in the Scottish Borders.
A total of 26 teams with shooters from across the UK and overseas took to the field to raise money for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the QME care Dementia Unit Kelso and Prostate Scotland.
Northumberland Estates also provided over £10,000 worth of prizes to the event.