Charity call for volunteers to support Northumberland dementia services

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities.

More volunteers are needed across the county to support Royal Voluntary Service’s dementia services following post-lockdown re-opening and new funding from the Covid-19 Support Fund.

Help is needed in a number of roles across the charity’s Living Well With Dementia activity groups.

These services are a fundamental part of the lives of the people that attend – offering them the support they need to live happy, healthy and full lives whilst staying connected to the things they love and their communities.

People with dementia and their carers can access the services to socialise, take part in gentle exercise and engage in stimulating actives such as cognitive stimulation therapy.

Those who attend are also able to enjoy a hot drink and a bite to eat with friends and receive judgement-free advice and support where needed.

Volunteers are needed across the county in roles such as helping with refreshments and activities including singalongs, arts, crafts or hobbies, greeting visitors, and offering support to group attendees and their carers.

Margaret Facey, service manager for the Royal Voluntary Service in Northumberland, said: “The people we help are often telling us that they don’t know what they’d do without the support of our groups.

“Throughout the pandemic, they deeply missed our face-to-face services and are thrilled to be joining us again in person. There is lots of demand, so we really need more volunteer support.

“If you have any time to spare, join our team of amazing volunteers and not only will you be making a huge difference to people affected by dementia in your community, but our roles are so rewarding that you’ll feel great about it too.”

With the help of the Covid-19 Support Fund, Royal Voluntary Service has been able to invest in its dementia support offering.

The charity is opening 25 new services and is expanding and improving 30 services across Britain, including Northumberland.

Stephanie Kenyon, head of campaigns and marketing at the Covid-19 Support Fund, said: “We are immensely proud to be supporting Royal Voluntary Service’s dementia services in Northumberland. Its support is invaluable to the people it helps.”