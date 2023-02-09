News you can trust since 1854
Charity auction at the Kames Estate raises thousands for Berwick Food Bank and other good causes

Gamekeeper Paul Clayworth and his wife Sonia organised a successful charity auction that raised £2,000 each for Berwick Food Bank, the Gamekeepers Welfare Trust and Leitholm Village Hall Committee.

By Andrew Coulson
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 10:37am

Lots for sale were donated by local people, businesses and the shooting community.

The items up for grabs during the event at Kames Estate, Leitholm, included an eclectic mix from Jim Clark beanie hats and home-made cakes to fishing days and bespoke furniture.

Those in attendance enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere created by Paul, with support from Sonia and Callum Entwistle.

The charity auction at Kames Estate, Leitholm, raised money for three good causes.
Paul said: “We are committed to supporting our community and hope that this money will make a difference.”

Sonia added: “It’s very emotional to know that we can give each organisation £2,000, much more than we had hoped. I’m so proud of everyone.”

