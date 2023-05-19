News you can trust since 1854
Charity all set for the grand opening of new wheelchair boardwalk at Coldingham Bay

Sea the Change, a charity that connects communities to coastlines, will be hosting a grand opening of the new wheelchair boardwalk at Coldingham Bay next Thursday (May 25).

By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th May 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 10:52 BST
The new wheelchair boardwalk at Coldingham Bay.The new wheelchair boardwalk at Coldingham Bay.
The facility was made possible following a grant awarded from the Place Based Investment Fund, which is provided by the Scottish Government and administered on its behalf by Scottish Borders Council.

The funding is also enabling the following other works to be carried out by Sea the Change to improve accessibility at the beach in Coldingham – camber levelled on the steep path to ensure safe access to toilets, path outside the café raised to make it wheelchair accessible, roll out matting installed to get wheelchairs easily over soft sand and a storage unit has been upgraded to ensure the equipment is easily accessed.

Sea the Change has also recently been awarded National Lottery funding, allowing it to expand its team by creating a new position of volunteer and events co-ordinator.

