The facility was made possible following a grant awarded from the Place Based Investment Fund, which is provided by the Scottish Government and administered on its behalf by Scottish Borders Council .

The funding is also enabling the following other works to be carried out by Sea the Change to improve accessibility at the beach in Coldingham – camber levelled on the steep path to ensure safe access to toilets, path outside the café raised to make it wheelchair accessible, roll out matting installed to get wheelchairs easily over soft sand and a storage unit has been upgraded to ensure the equipment is easily accessed.