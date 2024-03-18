Charities awarded £51,000 at the Northumberland High Sheriff Awards held at Alnwick Playhouse

Hundreds attended the High Sheriff Awards ceremony at the Alnwick Playhouse to celebrate youth and volunteer spirit in Northumberland.
The ceremony saw 48 charities, who support children and young people throughout Northumberland, presented with certificates representing the financial awards of £1,000 from the High Sheriff of Northumberland fund held with the Community Foundation.

Three of these charities received a special award of an extra £1,000, bringing The High Sheriff fund’s total to £51,000.

The ceremony was sponsored by CCLA Investment Management, which has been named as the number one asset manager for charities in the UK, and Caroline Chrisp and The Oswin Project provided a buffet reception, which was enjoyed afterward.

Caroline Pryer was an honoured guest and other guests included the chief constable of Northumbria Police, Vanessa Jardine, and the ceremonial head of Northumberland County Council, Catherine Seymour.

Students from the Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick provided high quality entertainment with their performance of scenes from their musical Return to the Forbidden Planet and Mortal Fools, which is a creative learning, theatre and drama company providing youth theatre groups and outreach workshops, showed a film they produced.

The team who were instrumental in putting the ceremony together led by former High Sheriff, Colonel James Royds. Left to right is Under Sheriff Harry Chrisp, former High Sheriff Colonel James Royds, sponsor Oliver Jones-Davies of CCLA, Vice Lord Lt Dr Caroline Pryer, High Sheriff of Northumberland Diana Barkes, sponsor Willie Hartley Russell, High Sheriff in nomination 2024/2025 Lucia Bridgeman, compère Charlie Richmond, High Sheriff’s consort Richard Barkes, former High Sheriff Colonel Tom Fairfax. Picture: Verity Johnson.

Duchess's Community High School students performed parts from their recent musical Return to the Forbidden Planet. Picture: Alan Hughes.

Duchess's Community High School students performed parts from their recent musical Return to the Forbidden Planet. Picture: Alan Hughes.

Duchess's Community High School students performed pats from their musical Return to the Forbidden Planet. Picture: Alan Hughes.

Compère Charlie Richmond and High Sheriff. Picture: Verity Johnson.

Compère Charlie Richmond and High Sheriff. Picture: Verity Johnson.

