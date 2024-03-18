The ceremony saw 48 charities, who support children and young people throughout Northumberland, presented with certificates representing the financial awards of £1,000 from the High Sheriff of Northumberland fund held with the Community Foundation.
Three of these charities received a special award of an extra £1,000, bringing The High Sheriff fund’s total to £51,000.
The ceremony was sponsored by CCLA Investment Management, which has been named as the number one asset manager for charities in the UK, and Caroline Chrisp and The Oswin Project provided a buffet reception, which was enjoyed afterward.
Caroline Pryer was an honoured guest and other guests included the chief constable of Northumbria Police, Vanessa Jardine, and the ceremonial head of Northumberland County Council, Catherine Seymour.
Students from the Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick provided high quality entertainment with their performance of scenes from their musical Return to the Forbidden Planet and Mortal Fools, which is a creative learning, theatre and drama company providing youth theatre groups and outreach workshops, showed a film they produced.