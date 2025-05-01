Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The head of one of the North East’s most successful family-owned PLCs is continuing his commitment to giving back to the community by creating a charitable foundation.

The first commitment for the Malhotra Family Foundation is a £1.5million project for a community-based charity hub at Darras Hall in an existing historic building, which is already contracted to purchase and will create 25 jobs.

The initiative of Meenu Malhotra, chairman and shareholder of Malhotra Group PLC, it is the culmination of a long-held desire to set up an organisation to support a range of worthy causes.

It will build on the charitable donations that Mr Malhotra and his family have already given in the past.

Previous donations have included significant funding towards the pioneering orthopaedic research at the Newcastle University’s Medical School in collaboration with Newcastle Hospitals Foundation Trust, as well as a £100,000 towards the building of The Institute of Neurosciences of West Bengal ‘Kolkata Hospital Charity Appeal’.

Mr Malhotra said: “Creating the Malhotra Family Foundation is the realisation of a long-held dream for me and my family. It will enable us to continue with our support of worthwhile causes in the UK and in Asia.”

The criteria for applications and the funds available will be announced soon, as well as news of further trustees and a major patron.

The foundation will be based at India House at Parrish Buildings, Shields Road, Newcastle, which was officially opened last year following Mr Malhotra’s appointment in 2024 as Honorary Consul General of India.

In recognition of his valued work, Mr Malhotra was appointed as a Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland in 2021.