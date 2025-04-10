Alan Smith, owner of Chantry Picture Framing, is preparing for retirement.

Alan Smith is planning on retiring after running Chantry Picture Framing for two decades, and hopes to find somebody who can take the business forward.

The framing shop at Chantry Place has remained extremely popular among locals after Alan took it over from local artist Malcolm Teasdale.

“It’s been a good 20 years, I think I will miss the people the most. The customer base is absolutely huge and a lot of people remember me and what I've done for them,” Alan explained.

Describing what the shop could offer someone new, he said: “It’s an absolutely amazing business opportunity for someone. If it was 10 years ago, knowing that I am the only one in town now, I would definitely be looking to expand. Anyone who knows the business will see its potential.

"They could definitely make a good living out of here, but it does need somebody who knows what they’re doing. Perhaps someone who is doing framing at the moment and is looking to branch out on their own.”

Alan recalls the business surviving a lot over the past 20 years, including the 2008 Morpeth floods and the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added: “The savour of this business is that it’s something you can’t buy online, they can’t ship glass and you can’t really see what you’re getting online. I’m sure that is what adds to the success of this.”

Those who are interested in the opportunity should reach out directly to Alan by popping into the shop, which is open from Tuesday to Saturday.