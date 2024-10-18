'Chantry Cat' is proving popular at Morpeth Tourist Information Centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Many of the people who are in the building when the cat is there are also enjoying his antics.
Tourist information assistant Francesca Burke explained that he has been coming along to the Chantry once or twice a week for about a year now and “he has an owner who lives by Morpeth park, but seems to love his visits to us”.
As staff do not know his name, he has been nicknamed the ‘Chantry Cat’.
Francesca added: “He has gained quite some admiration on our social media channels due to his cheeky personality.
“He gets on the counter quite a bit and looks at our emails. He goes to sleep on our sofa quite often.
“He even goes upstairs to have a look at the Bagpipe Museum and then comes back down to see what else is going on, and – of course – he is sniffing around for some food.
“The Chantry Cat is quite the star with customers as a lot of people take to him when they see him.
“We are now getting people come in specially to try and catch a glimpse of him and one lady said it made her day when she saw him.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.