Channel swimmer lined up as guest speaker as nominations open for Alnwick sports awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The awards celebrate and reward the outstanding achievements of the district’s exceptional sporting successes.
This year presentation event will take place at 7pm on Tuesday, February 11 in Alnwick Playhouse and will be supported by businesses and organisations from across the area.
Nominations can be made up until Friday, January 24.
The guest of honour and speaker this year is inspirational Channel swimmer and fundraiser, Gill Castle.
At the ceremony, 14 awards will be up for grabs.
Bill Batey, chairman of the Alnwick & District Sports Council said: “The sports awards are always a highlight of the sporting calendar and we always hear about fantastic sporting achievements which demonstrate that Alnwick & District really is home to some of the most successful sporting talents and rising stars, in the country today.”
If you require an nomination form please contact Bill Batey on 07971 810267 or email details to [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.