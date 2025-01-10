Channel swimmer lined up as guest speaker as nominations open for Alnwick sports awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nominations have opened for the Alnwick & District Sports Council Annual Sports Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards celebrate and reward the outstanding achievements of the district’s exceptional sporting successes.

This year presentation event will take place at 7pm on Tuesday, February 11 in Alnwick Playhouse and will be supported by businesses and organisations from across the area.

Nominations can be made up until Friday, January 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year's Senior Achievement award was presented by Jen Breese from sponsors McDonald's who is seen with Georgia Latto, Jess Morrison and Peter Hately from the club.

The guest of honour and speaker this year is inspirational Channel swimmer and fundraiser, Gill Castle.

At the ceremony, 14 awards will be up for grabs.

Bill Batey, chairman of the Alnwick & District Sports Council said: “The sports awards are always a highlight of the sporting calendar and we always hear about fantastic sporting achievements which demonstrate that Alnwick & District really is home to some of the most successful sporting talents and rising stars, in the country today.”

If you require an nomination form please contact Bill Batey on 07971 810267 or email details to [email protected]