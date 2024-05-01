Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alnwick Town Council has made Gill Castle an Honorary Freeman of the town for ‘outstanding services to charity and her dedication to the betterment of others.’

Gill gained national acclaim when she became the first person to swim the English Channel solo with a stoma, crossing from Dover to France in 13hrs 53mins on September 12 last year.

But her story started 12 years earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gill Castle with Mayor of Alnwick, Geoff Watson. Picture: Alnwick Town Council

“In October 2011 I gave birth to my son, Sam, at 34 weeks gestation, a traumatic birth which resulted in a permanent stoma (colostomy),” she explained.

"Over the following years I have set out to prove to myself, and others, what is achievable with a stoma, as initially I was presented with a lot of “no, you can’t do that with one of those”.

"I also wanted to overcome the trauma of the birth, which resulted in the loss of my job as a police officer, and which forced me to create a new identity for myself.

“But I got through it all. I am busy living my life and feeling positive. Lots of women suffer like me and come out the other side ok. I’m just doing my thing, being happy, being active and encouraging people to do to the same.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill founded the charity Chameleon Buddies which supports women in the UK and Kenya who are struggling to adapt to changes in their life following childbirth or stoma surgery.

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “Gill truly is an inspiration, using her very personal circumstances as a force for good, helping countless women who have experienced birth trauma and raising awareness of the issues involved.

“Becoming an Honorary Freeman is the highest recognition the council can give. Indeed Gill is just the fourth recipient, following in the footsteps of Bill Batey, Adrian Ions and Bill Hugonin.

“Gill is very deserving of this honour and we are fortunate to have her as a resident of Alnwick.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After receiving the award Gill commented: “I am astounded to have been recognised by Alnwick Town Council with such a prestigious honour. I never set out to win awards when I started my campaigning years ago, but it is a lovely feeling to have my home town bestow this honorary title on me.

"I am also delighted to be the first woman who has been awarded the title of Honorary Freeman of Alnwick, which makes it even more special in view of my passion for empowering women who are struggling after childbirth. Thank you to Mayor Watson and the Town Council for their support.

“If anyone would like to hear my story of overcoming my own trauma, to setting up Chameleon Buddies and swimming the English Channel, I am carrying out a public talk to raise funds for the charity. I will be at St James Church Centre on Friday, June 14 from 7pm to 9pm.”