Channel 4 show George Clark's Amazing Spaces to feature Blyth special educational needs school The Dales
Community efforts to convert an old train into a library have helped a Blyth school capture the attention of TV producers.
The Dales School in Blyth, for children with special educational needs, recently completed the conversion of a class 144 Pacer train carriage into a library.
And now Channel 4 show George Clark’s Amazing Spaces will feature the project in an episode airing on Monday, January 30 at 8pm, which is already viewable on the channel’s on demand streaming service All 4.
Teacher James Groundwater, who led the project, said: “The project has been very challenging as staff have been doing their usual jobs on top of project managing.
“It is great to see all the effort pay off.
“The train has made a big difference to the lives of our children and for their self-esteem.
“Instead of being known as a child who goes to a special needs school, they are now known as a child who goes to the school with the train.”
Costs, materials, and volunteer time for the project, including the track, station, and ticket office, were contributed by a series of local and national businesses.
As well as supporting children’s reading skills, the train has been fitted with a driving simulator to encourage early career aspirations and to help children with sensory needs to experience the sights and sounds of the railway.
Head teacher Sue Fisher said: “We are incredibly proud to be featured on George Clark’s Amazing Spaces.
“It just shows how our school goes above and beyond for our pupils, making learning accessible, engaging and fun.
“A huge thank you to all the local community, funders and businesses that have helped to make the school train something we can all truly be proud to be part of.
“Without James’ vision and help this fantastic project would not have happened.”
The school now plans to convert the train’s second carriage into a science, technology, engineering and maths classroom.
Once completed, the second carriage will also be used by Network Rail to teach railway safety and travel skills classes to pupils across the region in preparation for the opening of the Northumberland Line.