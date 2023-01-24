The Dales School in Blyth, for children with special educational needs, recently completed the conversion of a class 144 Pacer train carriage into a library.

And now Channel 4 show George Clark’s Amazing Spaces will feature the project in an episode airing on Monday, January 30 at 8pm, which is already viewable on the channel’s on demand streaming service All 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teacher James Groundwater, who led the project, said: “The project has been very challenging as staff have been doing their usual jobs on top of project managing.

Celebrity architect and presenter George Clarke visited the school to see the completed train as part of filming for the programme.

“It is great to see all the effort pay off.

“The train has made a big difference to the lives of our children and for their self-esteem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Instead of being known as a child who goes to a special needs school, they are now known as a child who goes to the school with the train.”

Costs, materials, and volunteer time for the project, including the track, station, and ticket office, were contributed by a series of local and national businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interior of the 80s-era train before and after the conversion work.

As well as supporting children’s reading skills, the train has been fitted with a driving simulator to encourage early career aspirations and to help children with sensory needs to experience the sights and sounds of the railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head teacher Sue Fisher said: “We are incredibly proud to be featured on George Clark’s Amazing Spaces.

“It just shows how our school goes above and beyond for our pupils, making learning accessible, engaging and fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A huge thank you to all the local community, funders and businesses that have helped to make the school train something we can all truly be proud to be part of.

The class 144 Pacer at The Dales School before the conversion work began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without James’ vision and help this fantastic project would not have happened.”

The school now plans to convert the train’s second carriage into a science, technology, engineering and maths classroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once completed, the second carriage will also be used by Network Rail to teach railway safety and travel skills classes to pupils across the region in preparation for the opening of the Northumberland Line.