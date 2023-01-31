Funded by The Simpson McCreath Trust, Sir James Knott Trust, and National Lottery Community Fund, the Changing Place will provide larger, accessible bathroom facilities for disabled people and include specialist equipment such as hoists, curtains, an adult sized changing bench and extra space for carers.

Work on it will begin immediately and it is expected to be complete by summer this year.

Isabel Litster, managing director of Northern View, said: “We are thrilled to have received the funding to be able to do this for our disabled customers and the disabled community in Berwick.

Northern View in Highcliffe.