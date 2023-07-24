News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Changing Place delight for Northern View (Berwick) Ltd

An official opening has taken place for Northern View’s £30,000 Changing Place accessible bathroom at its community facility in Highcliffe, Berwick.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST

It has been named ‘The Griffton Suite’ in honour of Haley Griffiths (Griff), director, who died in 2021 and Karen Renton (ton) who did the fundraising.

The work was carried out by David Purvis, Brian Burgon, Craig Learmonth, Michael Yule, Scott Bartell and JP Flooring. The funding was provided by Sir James Knott Trust (£10,000), National Lottery Community Fund (£10,000), The Simpson McCreath Trust (£5,000) and Northumberland County Council’s Community Chest (£5,000).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Isabel Litster, managing director of Northern View, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide this essential facility to our customers and community and are grateful to our funders and the team who worked on the project for making it a reality.”

From left, Mark Ringland, David McCreath, Coun Wendy Pattison, Brenda Jerdan, Wendy Weightman, Karen Renton, Gemma Litster, Isabel Litster, Lindsey Gray. Picture by Alan Hughes.From left, Mark Ringland, David McCreath, Coun Wendy Pattison, Brenda Jerdan, Wendy Weightman, Karen Renton, Gemma Litster, Isabel Litster, Lindsey Gray. Picture by Alan Hughes.
From left, Mark Ringland, David McCreath, Coun Wendy Pattison, Brenda Jerdan, Wendy Weightman, Karen Renton, Gemma Litster, Isabel Litster, Lindsey Gray. Picture by Alan Hughes.
Most Popular

The Changing Place includes specialist equipment such as hoists, curtains, an adult sized changing bench and extra space for carers.

Related topics:Berwick