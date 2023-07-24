It has been named ‘The Griffton Suite’ in honour of Haley Griffiths (Griff), director, who died in 2021 and Karen Renton (ton) who did the fundraising.

The work was carried out by David Purvis, Brian Burgon, Craig Learmonth, Michael Yule, Scott Bartell and JP Flooring. The funding was provided by Sir James Knott Trust (£10,000), National Lottery Community Fund (£10,000), The Simpson McCreath Trust (£5,000) and Northumberland County Council’s Community Chest (£5,000).

Isabel Litster, managing director of Northern View, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide this essential facility to our customers and community and are grateful to our funders and the team who worked on the project for making it a reality.”

From left, Mark Ringland, David McCreath, Coun Wendy Pattison, Brenda Jerdan, Wendy Weightman, Karen Renton, Gemma Litster, Isabel Litster, Lindsey Gray. Picture by Alan Hughes.