Changes at the top at Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team

Changes in leadership at Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team were ratified at its AGM.

Iain Nixon stood down after 10 years as team leader and Andy Mace stood down after four years as chair of trustees; both will continue to be operational team members.

During Iain’s time at the helm, the team has responded to 761 incidents.

“This increase (in call-outs) is in part due to the increased popularity of Northumberland as a tourist and outdoor activity destination, which is a great thing for the county.” Iain said.

Iain Nixon is standing down after 10 years as team leader. Picture: NNPMRT

“It’s been an honour to fulfil the role and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every minute. However, it is the right time to step down as it is an all-consuming role. I am looking forward to continuing as a duty controller and an operational member,and watching the new team leader take the team forward.

“It would not have been possible to achieve what I have over the past 10 years without the support of my family.”

Andy added: “Change is inevitable and a part of any healthy organisation. Although Iain and I are both stepping down, the team is in a strong and stable position with a strong group of trustees.

"Iain’s service to the team and initiatives that he has led have been phenomenal; we’ve grown so much and the systems that are now in place will allow us to continue to develop. On behalf of the trustees, I’d like to extend our thanks to Iain for his valuable and dedicated service as team leader.”