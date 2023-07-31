News you can trust since 1854
Change of venue for mobile Barclays bank in Ponteland

A weekly mobile banking service in Ponteland has been relocated.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:48 BST

The ‘Barclays Van’ arrived last autumn, with input from Guy Opperman MP, after the village has lost all its bank branches.

It was stationed at Ponteland Memorial Hall, but the service has now moved to an office located by the library in Ponteland Leisure Centre. It will be available every Thursday from 9.30am to 12.30pm, then 1pm to 4pm.

Although access to cash still needs to be at the post office, staff will be on hand to discuss account queries and those going along can make balance requests, open new accounts and get support with digital banking.

They have also been trained to discuss general financial topics.

When the Barclays service first started in Ponteland, Mr Opperman said: “It’s great that there is a fixed location each week so people can have regular one-to-one contact with knowledgeable staff and build up a relationship with them.”

