The ‘Barclays Van’ arrived last autumn, with input from Guy Opperman MP, after the village has lost all its bank branches.

It was stationed at Ponteland Memorial Hall, but the service has now moved to an office located by the library in Ponteland Leisure Centre. It will be available every Thursday from 9.30am to 12.30pm, then 1pm to 4pm.

Although access to cash still needs to be at the post office, staff will be on hand to discuss account queries and those going along can make balance requests, open new accounts and get support with digital banking.

They have also been trained to discuss general financial topics.