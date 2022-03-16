Chance to volunteer at Borders castle

Thirlestane Castle.

Thirlestane Castle Trust is appealing to anyone who may have some spare time, whether it is a few hours once a week or a day once a fortnight, to consider joining its invaluable team of volunteers.

It is looking for a range of people to help with different tasks such as meeting and greeting visitors, and conducting guided tours.

Without the ‘Friends of Thirlestane’, who generously donate their time to the castle, it would not be able to open its doors and allow visitors to explore the fascinating building and its spectacular collections.

All volunteers and guides will be fully trained and have support on hand to help them take advantage of this opportunity to be a part of the castle’s 16th Century heritage.