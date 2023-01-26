Rag Bag Morris will demonstrate and explain the movements during the group’s Day of Dance, and there will then be time for people to have a go at learning them – either dancing them or playing their music.

Anyone who feels like learning a new skill or who wants to improve their general fitness level in a friendly low-stress environment is welcome. No prior experience is required.

You only need to turn up in comfortable clothes and suitable footwear, such as trainers. If you are interested in playing as a musician, you will need to bring a portable acoustic instrument with you that you can already play.

Rag Bag Morris meet regularly in Horncliffe most Tuesday nights from 7pm.

Recent recruit Carol Whinnom said: “Dancing is good exercise – not just for the body, but for the brain too.

“As someone who has recently moved back to Northumberland, it’s been a great way for me to get to meet new people.”

The Day of Dance will run from 10am to 3pm at Horncliffe Memorial Hall on Saturday, February 4. Light refreshments will be provided, but please bring your own lunch if you plan to stay all day.

The event is free, but it would help the organisers to know how many people plan to come along.

