A total of 24 private gardens are opening their doors to the public on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 between 10.30am and 4.30pm – different gardens on each day.

The event is organised by Friends of Berwick Castle Parks and all funds raised support the enhancement and maintenance of Castle Vale, Coronation and Flagstaff Parks.

Friends of Castle Parks chairman Jackie Kaines Lang said: “With different gardens opening each day of the weekend, visitors can take a relaxed approach – enjoying the trail across one or both days.

One of the gardens included in this year's Open Gardens weekend.

“Open Gardens is a real community event and we are so fortunate that townsfolk generously open their gardens in support of the work the Friends do in the town’s parks.

“The weekend is a great opportunity to get inspired and to share gardening tips over a cuppa and cake, on offer in several gardens. There will be gardens of all sizes, shapes and styles to wander through – from patios to lawns and borders, and from formal to rewilded.”

The YHA, Berwick Bowling Club and Abbeyfield are also joining the trail.

Northumberland County Council’s Parks Officer Kate Dixon and volunteers will be in Castle Vale Park (the Lily Pond) selling tickets and trail maps, and pointing visitors in the right direction.

One of the 24 gardens opening during Open Gardens weekend.

Tickets (£5 for a weekend pass) are also available in advance from Berwick Visitor Centre and [email protected], West Street. Details of which gardens will be open on each day will be available on the Friends’ website from Saturday, June 10.

The weekend is also a great opportunity to explore the town’s parks. From the sculptures and wildflower meadow, packed with butterflies and grasshoppers, in Coronation Park (Tommy the Miller’s) to the fernery and views in Castle Vale and the tranquillity of the Rose Garden (Flagstaff).

As well as volunteer gardening under the guidance of Kate Dixon, the Friends raise funds to buy plants and equipment for the parks and run free information and family events in the parks.

