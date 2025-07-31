Beer lovers have the opportunity to flock to an award-winning pub in Northumberland for a special food and drink event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heaton-based Anarchy Brewery is joining forces with The Blackbird in Ponteland to hold a beer pairing evening on Thursday, August 28.

Along with the chance to sample some of the brewery’s most popular craft ales, guests will enjoy a specially created menu of locally sourced and seasonal ingredients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meal will begin with a starter of hot, house smoked salmon with focaccia, salmon eggs, orange and dill, which will be paired with Anarchy’s Citra Star – a light bodied IPA with notes of grapefruit, lemon and lime.

A staff member at The Blackbird with some of Anarchy's beers.

This will be followed by a main course of confit featherblade of beef, served with shimeji mushrooms, baby onions, garden peas, dauphinoise potato and a thyme jus.

And this will be accompanied by Anarchy’s Blond Star, chosen for its yeasty lemon, grapefruit and passionfruit flavours.

For dessert, The Blackbird’s team of chefs has chosen a rich, dark chocolate cremeux, with cherry, milk chocolate crumb, cherry curd and caramel sauce, with a suitably ‘sweet and sour’ beer pairing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anarchy’s brewers have chosen to pair this with their Dark Forest Theory beer, which begins with a fresh, sweet burst of dark berries, quickly accompanied by a clean, sharp sourness and finishing with a subtle bitterness.

The meal will then be rounded off with a cheese board of Baron Bigod cheese, fruitcake, celery curls, apple and a chutney purée.

This will be paired with Anarchy’s Wall of Death beer, with flavours of raisins, plums, figs, sour cherries, dark chocolate, coffee, roasted nuts and toasted caramel.

Mark Thompson, general manager at The Blackbird, said the event that will be hosted by Anarchy’s Simon Miles and Phil Beaty has been “great fun to plan”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We are very familiar with designing menus to pair with wines, so it’s been a really interesting experience to work with Anarchy’s brewers to devise menus to pair with their beers.”

The event begins at 7pm and all attendees will be entered to win a brewery tour and tasting experience for two with gift packs and cans to purchase from Anarchy on the night.

Tickets, which cost £35 per person with a £10 deposit, can be booked by calling The Blackbird on 01661 822684 or emailing [email protected]