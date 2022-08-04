Chance for budding footballers to train with England's Lionesses, including Northumberland hero Lucy Bronze

Hot off the heels of the England Women’s European Championships win, budding footballers are being offered the chance to train with Northumberland’s Lucy Bronze and the rest of the Lionesses.

The opportunity comes as part of the M&S Food’s Eat Well campaign – and you can enter for a chance to win by scanning the store’s Sparks app when purchasing M&S Food Eat Well products.

England’s Women celebrated Euros success after an extra time 2-1 win against Germany, with goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly.

Lucy Bronze at the Trafalgar Square celebrations. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The win was England’s first in a major competition since the 1966 World Cup and has been praised as a generational moment for women’s sport.

England and Arsenal legend Ian Wright said: “M&S Food have outdone themselves with this competition – what an opportunity for young footballers to train with their heroes.

"It’s a genuine money-can’t-buy experience. It’s really easy to enter, for every Eat Well product you buy, this equals one entry to the competition.

"So, the healthier you eat the more chance you have to win. Plus, you have the chance to win loads of other great prizes including great-tasting Eat Well products across a wide range of items.”

England players celebrate with the trophy following victory over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium. Picture: PA.

The competition is open from August 1 to September 27 across all stores.

As well as the once-in-a-lifetime training, there are thousands of other prizes up for grabs including match tickets, kits, equipment, signed merchandise and Eat Well products.