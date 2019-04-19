Ceramic fish to go under the hammer at fund-raising auction

Maritime artist Peter Knox is helping to raise funds for The Fishermen’s Mission in Northumberland and the Borders.

He has painted a ceramic sculpture of a fish, titled Catch me if you Can for the charity’s online auction at www.fishmishauction.org.uk

A range of national artists and celebrities are also taking part, including Fern Britton, Alan Titchmarsh, Caroline Quentin and Jonathan Dimbleby.

Peter, artist tutor for the Seafarers Association, was approached by Supt Claire McIntosh, area officer for the Fishermen’s Mission.

Having lived in the coastal communities of Berwick, St Abbs and Eyemouth and having had a love of the sea and ships since childhood, Peter was delighted to get involved.

Peter said “Fishermen risk their lives daily on our behalf – we do love our cod and chips! The painted ceramic fish represents a little bit of this proud historic culture.

“With this event I do hope the public support this charity who give practical help to those very particular and modest people and their families when in distress.”

You can view and bid on the completed fish at www.fishmishauction.co.uk until May 19.

Peter’s fish is on show at Tallantyre Gallery, Newgate Street, Morpeth.