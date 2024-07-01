Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A CEO Sleepout took place at The Alnwick Garden with more people getting involved each year to raise money in support of bringing an end to homelessness.

Michelle Walker Smith, 52, is a corporate ambassador of Alnwick for CEO Sleepout since the beginning of 2023 and participated in her fifth sleep out on May 16, alongside 74 other people.

As an ambassador, she is committed and dedicated to the charity, tackling homelessness and raising much-needed funds for frontline charities across the country.

National charity CEO Sleepout, tackles homelessness by creating social impact, and launched its corporate ambassadors’ programme in 2023 for compassionate people across the country to unit for the cause.

Michell Walker (left). The CEO Sleepout raised £16,500 to support homelessness.

Michelle said: “It's getting traction now and I'm determined I'm going to get it even bigger for next year.

"I own Aqua Lettings agency and we tend to help people who are on the verge of homelessness and I've rehoused homeless people before. They've been the best tenants and it's just giving somebody a chance and over the years when my husband and I have ran on hard time ourselves it brings hope how easy becoming homeless can actually happen.

"These days I just think nobody should be homeless because of the amount of empty properties there are and the amount of churches and pubs. They all could give people on the streets even just a couple of nights respite. I think sometimes that they're just overlooked.”

The sleepout raised £16,000, with the funds being split across multiple charities. £4,500 went to Street Paws, £2,500 each went to Walking With the Wounded, Barnabas Safe and Sound, Alnwick Garden Trust and Citizens Advice Northumberland, and £1000 went to Northumberland Food Bank.

Michelle added: "You get an idea about sleeping outside, but it isn't obviously as hard as if you're on the streets with absolutely nothing.

"I was thinking maybe this one will be my last one, but you get so fired up when you do it and when you see how many charities benefit from it, you get that fire in your belly again. So I think, oh, no, I'll keep on going.”