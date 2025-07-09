Centenary plaque unveiling for the Ellington Colliery Band
The plaque is adjacent to the Ellington Miners memorial and it was unveiled by Ian Lavery MP, who was part of the Ellington workforce.
The event was supported by Ellington and Linton Parish Council and it was attended by representatives from this council and Northumberland County Council, Morpeth Town Council (where the band is now based), members of the public and the Secretary of the Northern Region of the National Brass Band Championships, Tony Griffiths.
The Ellington Colliery Band played a short programme of music from its past before the unveiling and a short programme of its current repertoire afterwards.
The band, which is a registered charity, is also putting together a digital archive so that future generations can find out about the band.
