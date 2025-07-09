The plaque was unveiled by Ian Lavery MP, who was part of the Ellington workforce.

A well-known brass band that was founded in 1925 in what was then the mining village of Ellington recently continued its centenary celebrations with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque.

The event was supported by Ellington and Linton Parish Council and it was attended by representatives from this council and Northumberland County Council, Morpeth Town Council (where the band is now based), members of the public and the Secretary of the Northern Region of the National Brass Band Championships, Tony Griffiths.

The Ellington Colliery Band played a short programme of music from its past before the unveiling and a short programme of its current repertoire afterwards.

The band, which is a registered charity, is also putting together a digital archive so that future generations can find out about the band.