Centenary fund-raising in memory of Fiona

Eglingham WI marked its centenary year by raising funds for two hospital units in memory of a much-loved friend.

Members raised £2,000 for the oncology day unit at Alnwick Infirmary and palliative care unit at Wansbeck General Hospital in memory of Fiona Robson.

Brenda Robertson, president of Eglingham WI, said: “We wanted to do something special to remember our dear friend and colleague Fiona in a way we knew she would have approved by raising funds for the oncology day unit at Alnwick Infirmary and palliative care unit at Wansbeck General Hospital which both looked after Fiona and her family so well. We have raised an amazing £2,000 in thanks to the people who provided that care.”

The money was raised from various fund-raising activities in 2018, including two Christmas markets, raffles and a special 100th birthday party.

Catherine Johnstone, chemotherapy nurse at the Alnwick oncology day unit, accepted the WI’s cheque on behalf of both units.

She said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone at Eglingham WI for their fantastic support and appreciate the tremendous efforts that went into the fund-raising.

“The funds are greatly appreciated and will go towards improving the experiences of patients in our care.”