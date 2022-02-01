Centenarian marks her special birthday in style with family and friends

Marion Hedley celebrates her 100th birthday with her daughters Ann and Marilyn.

Marion Hedley was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents at Woodhorn Park Care Home as she received a telegram from the Queen in recognition of her 100th birthday.

Marion served as WAAF and is always keen to share her stories with staff and residents.

Marion, who was married to Ron and has two daughters, is a well-known character and is loved by so many of the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She joined Woodhorn Park in July 2020, where she is enjoying a new chapter of her life.

The birthday girl said her secret to long life is to just keep moving and that’s the best you can do!

Among those relatives attending were her daughters Ann and Marilyn.

They said: “Marion is and has been a fantastic Mum and friend to so many over the past hundred years, and it’s wonderful to be with her on this very special day to say just how proud she makes us feel.”

Emma Saunders, commercial manager of Barchester Woodhorn Park Care Home, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable lady as she reaches this amazing milestone

“Marion is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”