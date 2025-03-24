Cemetery extension planned in Longframlington as existing site nearly full

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 10:10 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 10:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The consecration of the Longframlington Parish Council’s North End cemetery extension was recently conducted by the Bishop of Newcastle, the Right Revd Dr Helen-Ann Hartley.

Cllr Gillian Nelless made the formal request to the Bishop on behalf of Longframlington Parish Council.

The Bishop then led the procession made up of the Diocesan Registrar Laura Peace, church wardens from the Parish Church of St Mary’s the Virgin, senior elders from the Longframlington United Reformed Church, representatives of Longframlington and Brinkburn Parish Councils and members of the congregations from both churches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The procession made a circuit of the grounds to be consecrated, with the Bishop giving her blessing at each corner and using her staff, marked the ground with the sign of the cross. The Bishop then read the sentence of consecration. There then followed a small afternoon tea held in the URC hall.

The consecration of the land has been necessary as the existing cemetery is close to being full.

Related topics:Newcastle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice