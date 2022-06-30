Rob Armstrong, left, with Hadrian School headteacher Chris Rollings. Picture: The Bigger Picture Agency.

And Rob Armstrong has had backing from some famous faces for the £2million project to provide new facilities at Hadrian School in Newcastle, which looks after some of the most severely disabled children in the North East.

The money would be spent on a hydrotherapy pool, massage room and café in the school’s proposed Community Disability Hub.

Rob, best known for running successful taxi firms in the region, recently organised a glittering fundraising ball hosted by TV celebrity Jeremy Kyle. Also getting behind the night with video messages were Piers Morgan, Peter Andre, Chris Tarrant, Eamonn Holmes and a host of Newcastle United stars.

The North East business community turned out in force and at the end of the night, a very impressive total of £250,000 was raised.

Following the ball, the region’s business community has pledged another £750,000 additional support in terms of materials and business support in kind, getting the fundraising to the halfway stage.

Rob said: “The work that headteacher Chris Rollings and his team does at Hadrian is amazing and it is my goal to help them create the region’s best Community Disability Hub for the benefit of everyone needing its facilities.

“People have been fantastic, such as Courtney Cliff who has once again donated a huge amount of labour and materials – including all the bricks needed to complete the project. But he’s not alone as so many others have either pledged cash or in-kind help with the building.”

The businessman’s first contact with Hadrian School was around 20 years ago when he replaced computers that were stolen by thieves.

Four years ago, Rob was instrumental in raising £1.4million for a Rebound Therapy Centre for the school, which was then named after him in recognition of his fundraising efforts.

Chris said: “The amount Rob has raised and pledged so far is remarkable. His vision for our school is taking us to a new level in the care, education, and welfare of our pupils and the wider disabled community.