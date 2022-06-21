Since the event started on January 12, 2019, over 3,500 people have completed the picturesque course around the Pastures, clocking up over 6,200 finishes between them and supported by a friendly and welcoming band of volunteers.

After a week’s break due to the Might Dub Fest, this Saturday’s milestone Parkrun event promises to return with a festive atmosphere.

The 5km event with beautiful views of Alnwick Castle will start at 9am from the Pastures next to the Lion Bridge and first-timers are particularly welcome. Fancy dress is not compulsory.

Alnwick is set to host its 100th Parkrun. Picture: Alnwick Pastures Parkrun

Participants are requested to arrive 10 minutes beforehand to receive a short course orientation brief. Free parking is available on The Peth and in Greenwell Road car park.