Celebrations on both sides of the river to mark the re-opening of the Union Chain Bridge

There will be fun for all the family and interesting activities across four locations next week on the 203rd anniversary of the Union Chain Bridge.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 10:45 BST

The programme will also celebrate the restoration of the oldest vehicular suspension bridge still in use world-wide. After a multi-million pound refurbishment, it recently re-opened to the public.

Guided tours of the Union Chain Bridge will take place at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm, and there will be a free shuttle service to take people to and from the other venues.

At the Chain Bridge Honey Farm, visitors can enjoy live music, hands-on science and engineering themed challenges and delicious food, drinks and ice cream in the café. They can also explore the bee garden and the visitor centre.

The Union Chain Bridge.The Union Chain Bridge.
At Horncliffe Memorial Hall, the Friends of The Union Chain Bridge will tell the story of the bridge, illustrated with old pictures, documents and artefacts. There is also a Lego model of the old bridge that visitors can help to fix.

Then take a bus or walk along the footpath to Paxton House where visitors can join in with creative activities and traditional games inspired by the bridge and explore the 80 acres of grounds and gardens. They can also take a tour of the house – a grounds pass is required.

The Union Chain Bridge celebration day programme is delivered by Museums Northumberland in partnership with Paxton House, Chain Bridge Honey Farm, the Friends of the Union Chain Bridge, Northumberland County Council, Scottish Borders Council and funded by the Berwick Preservation Trust and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

For more information, go to http://unionchainbridge.org

Related topics:LegoMuseums NorthumberlandScottish Borders CouncilNorthumberland County Council