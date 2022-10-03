It won the ‘best entry in spring’ award and was declared the winner of the ‘best town’ section.

There were successes in the special category awards and the It’s Your Neighbourhood scheme.

Mayor, Cllr Geoff Watson said: “The number of awards that went to Alnwick is due to the amazing community spirit we have in our town – the hard work and determination from members of the town council, Alnwick in Bloom, community groups and individuals has paid off. I congratulate everybody involved.”

“This year Alnwick Town Council increased its financial commitment to the floral programme, and I think it shows.

"It hasn’t been the easiest of years with a hot, dry summer and earlier Storm Arwen. I’m delighted to see that Alnwick Cemetery gained an award following the devastation the high winds caused back in November.”

Town clerk, Peter Hately, added: “I know all the councillors join me in saying a big thank you to the Alnwick in Bloom volunteers for helping brighten up the town with their dedication and tireless enthusiasm. The planting in town has looked amazing this year, with the hanging baskets being a particular favourite of mine.”

“And I must say a special thank you to AiB’s outgoing chair, Elizabeth Jones, for steering the town not only to its 11th gold but also helping them win best town and best spring entry.”

Janet Pibworth, Alnwick Town Council’s In Bloom co-ordinator and Alnwick in Bloom secretary was among those who attended the presentation ceremony.

She commented: “Alnwick was mentioned again and again. I heard people say ‘yet another one for Alnwick’. It was wonderful!”

