Celebrating a special baby

A commemorative plate has been presented by the League of Friends of the Alnwick Hospital to the first baby born at Hillcrest Maternity Unit in 2019.

The year was nearly a month out before Ada Rose Telfer made an appearance.

She was born at 4.01pm on January 31, weighing in at 7lb, 1oz.

Mum Olivia, dad Simon and big sister Eliza, age three, accepted the plate from the Duchess of Northumberland, president of the League.

They are pictured with staff from the maternity unit and members of the League of Friends. The League of Friends of the Alnwick Hospital is a registered charity and was officially formed in 1956.

It has raised thousands of pounds over the years and donated a host of items and equipment, from memory books to an ECG machine.