A North Tyneside resident celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this month.

Doris Freeman marked the milestone with a special party at Bygate Court, the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living community in Monkseaton where she lives.

Born on March 4, 1925, she grew up in Whitley Bay, starting work at 16 before moving to live and work in Southport.

Doris fondly recalls working as a school secretary at Meols Cop High School, saying: “That was a lovely job and I so enjoyed living in Southport during this time – the fifties and sixties were my favourite era.”

Doris Freeman with flowers and her card from the King and Queen.

Despite enjoying life in Southport, Doris also travelled widely, including taking the long trip to Adelaide, Australia, after the Second World War as part of the Australian Government’s ‘ten-pound pom’ scheme. Doris quickly became a valued member of the Australian Women’s Institute and loved her time there.

She returned to the UK in the 1970s and settled in the Whitley Bay area. She is a longstanding member of the Women’s Institute and the Trefoil Guild, an organisation for women who had been involved in the Girl Guiding and Brownie movement in their childhood.

As other Brownie leaders – known as Brown Owls – were called up during the Second World War, Doris stepped up in their absence to become a Brown Owl aged 18 and today she still meets up with members of the Trefoil Guild, including for her 100th birthday celebrations.

These days, Doris enjoys a relaxed life surrounded by the friends and neighbours she has met over her 12 years living at Bygate Court, which has given her “feelings of security and happiness, as well as fish and chip Fridays and Thursday coffee mornings!”

Doris also loves watching sports and as a former singer herself, she watches Andre Rieu on TV but is “always in bed by 11pm and up at 8am”.

She celebrated her milestone in the Bygate Court communal lounge with over 50 friends, fizz, afternoon tea and, of course, plenty of cake! The party was a heartwarming event, filled with laughter and sharing memories.

There was also a surprise visit during the party from Tynemouth Fire Station personnel.