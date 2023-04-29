More than 50 horses and riders took part in the 414th Riding of the Bounds in Berwick.

Chief marshal Kieran Dodds led the way from Berwick Barracks to the town hall where he received permission to ride the bounds from Mayor Mike Greener.

He was joined at the front of the cavalcade by Gemma Dodds (Right Hand), Julia Szoneberg (Left Hand) and followed by principals from many other border towns including Duns and Coldstream.

Large crowds gathered under cold, grey skies on Marygate to watch the spectacle before the riders headed out on the 17-mile ride to check the ancient boundaries of the town.

Today’s border between England and Scotland was defined in a truce in 1438. However, it was not legally binding and in 1542, it was stated that the ‘Bounds’ were ‘to be perambulated so often as to keep them well known’. This would have been carried out by the town’s garrison.

It was 1609 when the first formal ‘Riding of the Bounds’ took place, which was developed as an annual tradition rather than the previous necessity to protect the boundaries of the ‘Liberties of Berwick’.

The event is organised by Berwick Riders Association.

Here are 24 pictures by Ian Smith, Alan Hughes and Susan Hughes.

