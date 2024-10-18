Willy Baker, right with wife Mary, in a group photo after his release. Picture: The Working Class Movement Library.

A woman whose grandfather was one of the imprisoned ‘Cramlington Train Wreckers’ is coming home from Canada next month to see the new play about the incident that caused national and international headlines.

Cathy Bowles (nee Baker) is the paternal granddaughter of Willy Baker, one of the eight strikers. They were imprisoned for a total of 48 years after inadvertently derailing the Flying Scotsman in Cramlington during the nine-day General Strike in 1926.

No-one was killed and only one person was slightly injured in the mayhem that ensued after the derailment.

Willy received four years’ penal servitude, but was released after two years, three months due to a high-profile campaign in the labour and trade union movement.

Cathy Bowles.

Cathy, aged, 64, was born in Carlisle after her dad, from Cramlington, moved there in 1950 to marry her mother. Cathy emigrated to Canada over 40 years ago and will be returning to see the play with her husband, who she met in Canada.

She said: “Unfortunately, my grandfather died of a heart attack soon after being released on September 1, 1928, so his four young children, including my dad, never really got to know him well.

“We do know he wasn't a miner, though. I was told he worked in a glass factory – he could have been a labourer or a glass blower, we just don't know.

“My cousin Christine Waugh told me about this play and I felt I had to travel home to see it.”

The venues for the play include Cramlington Learning Village Theatre and Alnwick Playhouse. For more information and to buy tickets, go to www.cramlingtontrainwreckers.co.uk