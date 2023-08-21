Charlie, a five-year-old rescue house cat, was spotted by Kelly Stravers, a member of staff at The Grange Nursing Home in Warkworth, shortly after the car pulled up.

"He was crying and my heart was breaking,” said Kelly.

With no tools they were unable to get him out straight away but with help from neighbours they were eventually able to remove the car battery.

Charlie had climbed inside the car in Sunderland and travelled to Warkworth before he was noticed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An hour later and, enticed with the offer of ham, he was set free.

Amazingly, Charlie appears to have emerged unscathed from his ordeal and even retained a healthy appetite.

"He was so friendly, I was expecting him to be scratched and bitten but he wasn’t, he just seemed so grateful to be free,” said Kelly.

He was then passed on to JJ’s Cat and Kitten Rescue, a volunteer run rescue service that has only been up and running for a few days.

Charlie chilled for the day with Joanne's husband before he was collected and taken home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They scanned him for a microchip without success and posted the tale on Facebook where it was widely shared.

Laura Carroll, Charlie’s owner, had searched for him before also putting an appeal out on Facebook on Sunday, and the power of social media had them quickly reunited.

Laura said: “The kids were scared for him and my youngest just kept asking 'where's Charlie?'”.

“I thought he might just come back, but because he's a house cat it was worrying.

“We're still in shock that he went all that way there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They went to collect him that same evening, Charlie having spent the afternoon recovering from the trauma in front of the TV and the Women’s World Cup final football.

Joanne Stewart, who helps run JJ’s Cat and Kitten Rescue, said: “It was amazing that we got him reunited in such a short space of time.

“We knew he was a family cat because he was just so friendly, we knew that someone was missing him somewhere.”